Chalkboard Champion: Elementary school teacher described at the “most patient and caring teacher”

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Twice a month throughout the school year, ABC7 along with Gettel Automotive recognizes a teacher in Sarasota and Manatee counties for their outstanding work in and out of the classroom.
For the month of October, Stacy Freeman was chosen at the Chalkboard Champion for Manatee County and received a $500 check from Gettel Automotive.
"I am absolutely shocked which doesn't normally happen but incredibly shocked, excited. My mind is going a million miles a minute trying to process the whole thing," said Freeman after she was surprised earlier in the week.
Freeman has taught at McNeal Elementary School in Bradenton for the last 15 years. She said she always knew she wanted to be a teacher.
Jennifer Mandzik nominated Freeman. This is what she said in her nomination.
“Mrs. Freeman was my daughters second and third grade teacher. She is the most patient and caring teacher, and my now sixth grader still keeps in touch with her regarding all aspects of her school and after school activities. Mrs Freeman has attended every musical theater show my daughter has been in since second grade, taking time out of her busy life to support her students, even outside the classroom.”
Congratulations and thank you for your contribution to Manatee County students!
