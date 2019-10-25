Candlelight vigil in Venice remembers those lost to substance abuse addiction

Dozens of people attending the vigil, not only remembering the loved ones they’ve lost but also learning how to deal with this type heartache. In addition to the candlelight vigil, there were lots of speakers from law enforcement, to those currently in recovery and different organizations. Laura Williamson, a volunteer with the Narcotics Overdose Prevention and Education Organization, also known as NOPE, helped organize the event. This really hits close to home for her. She lost her brother in 2010 to a substance abuse related event. He had been with the US Coast Guard.