Blake Medical Center expanding ER

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Emergency Room at Blake Medical Center is expanding.
“We bumped out the building and add a bed capacity. This project runs about a year and a half. We just finished phase one now. We have three more phases to go,” said Randy Currin, President and CEO.
The expansion will be adding 14 beds to the department from 17 beds, equaling to 31. It also added services that goes hand-in-hand with the ER department including trauma, stroke, and a burn center.
Currin says they’ve seen a population growth in the area, and are expecting to see an increase in the next couple of years, so they’re working to have it ready for the future .
“It’s important for us to stay ahead of that growth, and continue to provide those services that we’re upheld to our mission,” he said.
The complete expansion is expected to finish by October of next year.
