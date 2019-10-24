Woman trapped overnight in partially submerged vehicle at Venice boat ramp rescued

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was trapped in a partially submerged vehicle for hours overnight in Venice.
Venice Police say first responders were called to the Higel Boat Ramp early Thursday morning when a kayaker heading out into the water spotted a partially submerged car with a woman trapped inside.
The kayaker called 911 and was able to get the woman out. The woman had been trapped in the vehicle since around 10pm Wednesday night.
Police say both the driver and the kayaker are in stable condition.
There are no further details available at this time.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.