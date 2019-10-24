A return to warm and muggy weather begins on Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We had a taste of Fall albeit brief on Wednesday morning but now get ready for the summer muggy weather to make a come back by Thursday afternoon.
The front which brought the slightly cooler and drier air will be building back north as a warm front on Thursday. This front will bring an increase in humidity and a very small chance for an isolated shower or two as it works northward across our area on Thursday.
With an increase in moisture and a weak trough of low pressure moving in over the weekend will bring a chance for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday.
I don’t expect we will see a washout for the weekend but we will see some scattered showers mainly in the afternoon and those will be primarily inland pushing toward the N to NE.
High temperatures will be in the upper 80′s through Sunday with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90′s.
The rain chance on Friday is at 40% and pretty much the same through Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.