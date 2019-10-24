Record warmth expected to continue on Friday as highs will reach into the 90’s

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The high on Thursday was 93 degrees at the Sarasota/Bradenton airport. This broke the old mark which was 91 set back in 1919.
With high pressure in control at the surface and in the upper atmosphere we can expect near record highs again on Friday. The record for Friday or the 24th of Oct. is 91 set back in 1971.
We will see an increase our chances for scattered showers on Saturday with a 50% chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. That will be mainly in the afternoon and early evening.
A frontal system approaches and brings an increase in cloudiness on Sunday along with a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. These storms will be mainly moving toward the NE as the winds will be out of the SW. This kind of low also favors mainly inland storms pushing east toward Central Florida.
The front is not going to blow through and cool us down, but what it will do is bring a chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through Wednesday. The rain chances will be anywhere from 30-50% from Saturday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80′s from Saturday through Wednesday.
In the long term it looks like we may see a strong cold front move through and cool things down for Halloween. Keep your fingers crossed.
