North Port Police investigating stabbing on Vivian Road
October 24, 2019

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in North Port are investigating a stabbing that happened Wednesday night on Vivian Road.

Officers were called to a home where a woman reported she had been beaten and stabbed in the leg. Police arrived and established a perimeter until the suspect, a man inside the home, came out.

The man was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Neither his identity of the victim’s identity have been released.

