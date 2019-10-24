North Port Police investigating stabbing on Vivian Road

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in North Port are investigating a stabbing that happened Wednesday night on Vivian Road.
Officers were called to a home where a woman reported she had been beaten and stabbed in the leg. Police arrived and established a perimeter until the suspect, a man inside the home, came out.
The man was taken into custody without incident.
The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Neither his identity of the victim’s identity have been released.
