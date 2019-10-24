New ordinance hopes to get a handle on panhandling

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - In about 24 hours or less, people who panhandle can not walk into a roadway and accept anything from a driver.
This controversial ordinance has been in the works for months now.
It was adopted by county commissioners Tuesday.
Right now the ordinance is in the hands of the Department of State.
Once it’s in effect this week, anyone caught accepting anything whether money, food or donations could get slapped with a citation, fine or even jail time.
The idea behind the ordinance is public safety.
According to the ordinance any exchange between a driver and pedestrian can put both of them in danger.
So far in Manatee County there is no permit program for panhandling.
Commissioners were very clear that there will not be a proposed program in the future either.
A pedestrian caught violating the ordinance could get a citation, a fine up to $500 or 60 days in jail.
