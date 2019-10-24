Man describes rescuing woman trapped overnight in partially submerged vehicle at Venice boat ramp rescued

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was trapped in a partially submerged vehicle for hours overnight in Venice.
Venice Police say first responders were called to the Higel Boat Ramp early Thursday morning when a kayaker heading out into the water spotted a partially submerged car with a woman trapped inside.
The kayaker called 911 and with help from a paddleboarder, Ed, was able to get the woman out. The woman had been trapped in the vehicle since around 10pm Wednesday night.
ABC7 spoke with Ed at the boat ramp. He says it was happenstance he was there. He had been to two other launch areas to discover neither were available and the boat ramp was his last stop.
“When I arrived here, there was another gentleman putting in with his kayak. I was taking my board off the car, he came back to me to say there was a car in the water and he didn’t know if there was somewhere in there,” said Ed.
Ed says from the pier, he could see the car and it was almost completely submerged. In the window, there was very little space for air.
“This hand reached out and kind of waved. As I looked in the car, I could see a face. She was trying to breath with just a little bit of air left,” he explained.
Ed said he got into the water and spoke with the woman through the window. He asked her to unlock the door, but says she didn’t appear to be aware enough to do so. But he tried the door and thankfully it opened.
Ed says he and the kayaker helped the woman from the vehicle and she was alert enough to help move her body. They were then able to help lift her up onto the pier.
“It puts into perspective, at least for myself, we try to do something, arrange for our own happiness somehow. I was getting frustrated that I couldn’t do that and I think this was a reminder to me that we need to lose focus on ourselves and remember that we’re here for other people as well,” Ed said. “I feel like God arranged that timing for me and that gentleman to be here together to save that woman.”
Police say both the driver and the kayaker are in stable condition. At this time, it’s unclear what caused the kayaker to need medical care.
We’re also still working to learn more about this situation, including how the car became submerged in the first place.
