Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Nathan Benderson Park rescheduled for Nov. 10

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk that was canceled has set a new date.
The walk will now take place at Nathan Benderson Park on Sunday, Nov. 10. Check-in begins at 8am for participants and the walk will kick off at 9:30am.
The walk, which had been scheduled to take place October 19, was canceled due to Tropical Storm Nestor.
In a message to registrants, the walk planners said, “We appreciate your support and understanding as we worked through the logistics of making this amazing day happen. We will be in touch with more details about load in and set up for those of you that are going to be on site for walk day."
Organizers say nearly 100 percent of those previously committed to the walk will be at Nathan Benderson Park on Nov. 10.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.