A healthy gut can improve your physical and mental health

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -If you’re looking for a way to improve your mental and physical health, doctors say to start with your gut.
A large part of the immune system is housed in the gut, so if a person is having problems with digestion, that can impact their overall health. As for mental health, about 90% of the body’s Serotonin, which is often known as the happy chemical, is found within the gut. So a having a healthy gut can help prevent things like anxiety and depression.
One way to have healthy gut is by eating healthy, whole, and nutritious foods.
“We’re all so busy that you know you don’t have time and so you end up stopping at a fast food restaurant and you’re eating a lot of processed foods. They have been so processed that it has really killed off enzymes that you body needs to digest those foods. So you’re still eating, you’re still getting calories, but it’s not really doing much to improve your digestive system,” said Scott Sensenbrenner, who is the President and CEO of Enzymedica.
Sensenbrenner recommends that people eat raw vegetables with every meal to help digestion. Probiotics and prebiotics are also beneficial when it comes to the gut because they help add healthy bacteria to it. Examples of probiotics are yogurt, sauerkraut and kombucha. Some examples of prebiotics are bananas, greens, and artichokes.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.