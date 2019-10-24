First Alert Weather: Summer returns by this afternoon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A wind shift this morning already signals a change in our weather. A breezy easterly wind will transport humid air into the Suncoast by early afternoon and rain chances come back into the forecast. The wind will calm for a time before surging again later in the day. A warm front lifting north will wash out to the north of us and keep the Suncoast in the humid air into the weekend. Rain chances will increase as the southerly flow increases our humidity. Another cold front will approach from the west by the weekend.
The front will gain additional moisture by absorbing some tropical moisture in the western Gulf. Storms will be strong and widespread in the deep south and northern Gulf Coast as the front progresses eastward. The intense rain lifts to the north and by the time the front move into Florida by the weekend it will lose its energy and fade away before bringing us any cooler air.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.