First Alert Weather: Summer returns by this afternoon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A wind shift this morning already signals a change in our weather. A breezy easterly wind will transport humid air into the Suncoast by early afternoon and rain chances come back into the forecast. The wind will calm for a time before surging again later in the day. A warm front lifting north will wash out to the north of us and keep the Suncoast in the humid air into the weekend. Rain chances will increase as the southerly flow increases our humidity. Another cold front will approach from the west by the weekend.