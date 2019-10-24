Details continue to emerge over hit-and-run crash that killed 15-year-old skateboarder in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A hit-and-run crash claiming the life of Thomas Croumbley. The 15-year-old was skateboarding around Upper Manatee River Road and Waterlefe Boulevard around 2 o’clock Wednesday morning when he was struck and killed by a pickup truck. It’s near the Fort Hamer Bridge. The truck and the driver involved fleeing the scene.
“At this point in time, obviously we have the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office as well as troopers searching the area, we’re checking for any type of video surveillance that might be in the area,” said Trooper Kenn Watson, Spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the vehicle involved is a silver 2012 to 2015 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. It did suffer front end damage and possibly windshield damage. Rachael Dickens lives down the road from the crash site. She tells us even though this road is very dangerous, this type of accident is very shocking.
“It’s very upsetting, it’s sad," said Dickens. "I have a 16-year-old daughter so it hits kind of close to home, there have been quite a few deaths on this road in the last year since the bridge opened.”
FHP says they are confident they’ll get their suspect soon. Troopers say since it appears the skateboarder attempted to cross the road, the driver would most likely not be at fault, but since the driver drove away there will now be more serious charges.
“Had that vehicle stayed on scene, they were not looking at any type of criminal charges,” said Watson. “Now that they have left the scene of a deadly crash, involving death they’re looking at a felony.”
If you have any more information on this fatal hit-and-run crash, you’re being asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
