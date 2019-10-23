21-year-old skateboarder killed by hit-and-run driver in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 21-year-old man on a skateboard was killed Wednesday morning by a hit-and-run driver in Manatee County.
Troopers say it happened around 2:45am. The skateboarder, whose name has not been released, was attempting to cross Upper Manatee River Road near Waterlefe Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle believed to be a 2012-2015 Toyota Tacoma.
The skateboarder was killed and the driver of the vehicle fled north on Upper Manatee River Road.
Troopers are looking for the driver and the vehicle, which is believed to have extensive front end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800.
Florida Highway Patrol say charges are pending completion of their investigation.
This accident closed the Fort Hamer Bridge in both directions for some time Wednesday morning and later resulted in a detour around Upper Manatee River Road. Both the bridge and Upper Manatee River Road have since re-opened.
