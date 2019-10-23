Venice City Council Votes to Ban Shark Fishing from Pier

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, the Venice City Council voted to ban shark fishing on the Venice Fishing Pier in the ordinance’s first reading.
As of July 1st, new on-shore shark fishing regulations went into place by Florida Fish and Wildlife requiring people to get a license and a ban on chumming. In addition to that now, officials are no longer allowing fisherman to try and catch sharks off the pier.. If they do, they must follow FWC rules on how to release them back into the water in order to not get fined.
The ordinance also now requires markers that would not allow swimming within 150 feet of the pier.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.