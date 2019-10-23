Proposed Development to Bring More Than 10,000 Homes to West Villages Area

The almost 3,000 acres of land off of Winchester Boulevard and River Road has yet to be developed. It still won’t be for a while, but in the next decade, it might be known as Winchester Ranch. The proposed future project calls for the development of 10,600 homes. They’ll all be built within the West Villages Improvement District. We spoke to the Sarasota County Planner today, Steve Kirk, who says that right now the project is in the critical area planning step where the Planning Commission is giving feedback on the first drafts before they can head to public hearings.