Proposed Development to Bring More Than 10,000 Homes to West Villages Area

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s the community that keeps on growing. Every day it seems like there’s something new being built in the West Villages area. We’re now learning that the construction will continue for at least another 50 years.
The almost 3,000 acres of land off of Winchester Boulevard and River Road has yet to be developed. It still won’t be for a while, but in the next decade, it might be known as Winchester Ranch. The proposed future project calls for the development of 10,600 homes. They’ll all be built within the West Villages Improvement District. We spoke to the Sarasota County Planner today, Steve Kirk, who says that right now the project is in the critical area planning step where the Planning Commission is giving feedback on the first drafts before they can head to public hearings.
The massive development would be rolled out in different phases, with the first 2,000 homes to be built by 2030. If everything gets approved by the end of next year, construction will begin in 2021. The entire Winchester Ranch development is not expected to be completed until 2075. Officials say there is still a long wait for this, but that the growth isn’t stopping anytime soon.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.