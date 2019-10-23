North Port Police teaching parents about social media safety

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - “it still scares the crap out of me when you see that Snapchat and all these things, they got all these screwballs.” said Raymond Jobst.
Jobst and his wife were part of a small group who received valuable insight tonight from a pair of detectives from the North Port Police Department. The focus social media safety, especially for kids. Jobst was here to get some tips for himself and for his granddaughter.
“Maybe a better understanding what to do and what not to do, when to call the police when you get something,” said Jobst.
Police say sexting, online enticement, explicit images and cyberbullying continues to be a growing problem. Police telling those in attendance to keep a close eye on their children and what they are doing on their phones, on their computers and on their tablets.
“Biggest thing for the parents is to educate themselves, educate themselves on what apps the kids are using," said Detective James Keller with the North Port Police Department. "If they don’t know what the app does or what it contains, they need to look into it, ask questions and we’re here to answer all those questions and to help them navigate through that.”
Police say they will be holding another one of these meetings in the coming months. For more information you can log onto www.netsmartz.org/home.
