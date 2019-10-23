Murphy Oaks Development Denied by City Council

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - This week was make-or-break it time for the Murphy Oaks Development in Venice. For the last four years, developers have been trying to get approval for a new housing development in Venice. They want to build 105 homes on 40 acres of land near Auburn Road and Fox Lea Drive in Venice.
The final decision was made today at an extended City Council meeting. After several hours of discussion, they ultimately voted to not allow Murphy Oaks Development to be built.
The battle between developers and all those opposed of Murphy Oaks came to end this morning. The developer, Windham Development, had hoped to build an entire gated community, right next to one of the premier horse show locations in the country, Fox Lea Farms.
Last month, City Council asked the developers, Fox Lea Farms and the Sawgrass Community to try and come up with solutions to the 27 stipulations they disagreed on, but today, they came back with the same number of disagreements.. City Council says forced them to deny the project because working with the Venice community that has already been there is what is most important.
Windham Development can now appeal the decision, but there is still no word yet on if they will.
