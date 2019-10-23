Middle school teacher in Venice sentenced to 30 years in prison for molesting multiple underage students

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A middle school teacher teacher in Venice was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday for molesting multiple underage students.
Matthew Minton had been awaiting sentencing since pleading guilty to the charges related to both victims.
Police say Minton was involved with more than one underage victim. He was charged with another count of sexual battery on a teenager.
Minton was just months away from being sentenced on charges from 2017. When he was a middle school teacher at the Island Village Montessori School, he was arrested after Venice Police learned he had been performing sexual acts on school grounds with a 13-year-old student from December 2015 to May 2016.
Detectives say they’ve now learned that it wasn’t just one young girl, but two, who were involved with him during that period of time.
In addition to his prison sentence, Minton was also given lifetime probation as a sex offender.
