Middle School Teacher in Venice Arrested For Another Count of Sexual Acts with Students

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - New revelations in a case involving a middle school Venice teacher whom was arrested more than two years ago on multiple charges related to sexual contact with one of his students. He may now have been involved with more than one underage victim.
Police are now charging Matthew Minto with another count of sexual battery on another teenager. He was just months away from his sentencing for the 2017 charges - which will now include these additional charges.
Minto was a middle school teacher at the Island Village Montessori School. He was arrested and charged after Venice police learned he had been performing sexual acts on school grounds with a 13-year-old student from December 2015 to May 2016. Detectives now learning that it wasn’t just one young girl, but two, who were involved with him during that period of time.
Minton pleaded guilty to the charges related to both victims and his sentencing is set for January 24, 2020.
