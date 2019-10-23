Man pleads no contest to killing neighbor during dispute in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man has pleaded no contest to manslaughter with a firearm in the death of his neighbor last year.
Officers say 66-year-old John Krug Jr. killed his neighbor, 62-year-old Carl Stacey Berryman, on the 3500 block of Erie Court in September 2018. When police arrived on scene, they found Berryman dead in his driveway with a gunshot wound to the back of his shoulder.
Police say the two had a long history of disputes, including a previous shooting. Less than two weeks before the deadly encounter, Berryman shot at Krug’s home 25 times, leaving bullet holes in Krug’s home and shed.
Berryman was arrested and released on bond one day before he was shot and killed by Krug, and was under a no contact order. North Port Police say they previously removed Berryman’s weapons from his home under The Baker Act.
Rick Dickman lives on street away. Though a man has died, he says a weight has been lifted from his shoulders.
"It's scary. I know it upset a lot of the neighbors," said Dickman.
Although Dickman said he was afraid of Berryman, he believes the situation could have had a better ending.
"I wish that someone would've gotten him help," said Dickman.
Berryman's brother Scott told ABC7 that said Krug and his brother used to get along.
"I don't know what precipitated this other than to say my brother did something here in the neighborhood that he was in trouble for," said Scott Berryman.
Based on the evidence and statements from Krug, police say the case does not fall under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law because there was no immediate threat from Berryman. A judge dismissed Krug’s motion under that statute.
Krug faces up to 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced next week.
