First Alert Weather: A breath of fresh air on the Suncoast before humidity returns tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cool front as sunk south and turned our winds to the north today. The breezy wind continues to draw down lower humidity air and brings us slightly cooler temperatures. For many, this will be the best weather day of the week as our high-temperature tops out about 5 degrees cooler and the breezy low humidity wind begins to subside in the afternoon. However, today’s weather will be very different tomorrow.