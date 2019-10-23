Commissioners Looking to Establish Help for Homeless in South Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota has been nationally recognized for everything its doing to combat homelessness. However, the majority of the efforts have been made in Downtown Sarasota – while some officials say South Sarasota County has very little help.
Although many don’t think so, there is a homeless problem in South County. The difference is, unlike Downtown Sarasota where it’s seen, those that find themselves in this situation in South County are usually hidden from the view and living in camps deep into the woods.
The population down there are not panhandlers and are not sleeping in populated areas. The Homeless Outreach team telling us that the majority have drug problems or mental illnesses, and are unwilling to actively engage in services. However, the biggest factor is that they do not want to travel to North County, and there is nowhere for them to get help nearby. The only programs or facilities in south county are for women, children and families.
“We need to have some transition beds in the South County area. I don’t think we need to have a huge facility, but we need one that might have 10 or 20 beds to get these people out of the woods, get them cleaned up, fed and hydrated,” Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines explained, “Then we can create that trust factor, and then really find out what’s going on in their life. How come you’re in this situation?”
Commissioner Hines spoke at both Venice and North Port City Council meetings last night, and will now be working with all local governments to find the best location in South County to open a facility.
