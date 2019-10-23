City of Venice officials move forward with shark fishing ban at Venice Fishing Pier

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) -In a city council meeting Tuesday, City of Venice officials approved an ordinance that would ban shark fishing at the Venice Fishing Pier.
The reason why officials decided on this ban was for safety reasons for swimmers near the pier.
As of July 1st, new on-shore shark fishing regulations went into place by FWC. Those regulations required people to get a license if they wanted to shark fish. Chumming also was banned with that regulation.
Now, Venice officials have decided to no longer allow fisherman to try and catch sharks off the pier. If a person accidentally does, they have to follow FWC’s rules on how to release them back into the water.
A local fisherman said he doesn’t think the ban is a good idea.
“I think it would affect the amount of fisherman that come out here. A lot of them come out to fish incidentally for a shark or specifically for a shark, especially in the evenings,” said Dennis Schaefer of North Port.
Before the new ordinance can go into effect, city officials need to make adjustments to casting and hook size regulations. Once that is finalized and approved, the ban will go into place. That will most likely take place in November.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.