20-year-old Bradenton man arrested and charged with murder

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man from Bradenton. Juan Esparza is being charged with murder and armed burglary in connection to a death that occurred over the weekend.
Police say that they responded to a home on 6th Street in Sarasota on Saturday around 10:00 a.m after receiving a call about a possible suicide that had taken place.
Officers say that they did not receive a response at the door so they forcibly entered the home. When they went inside, police say they found the victim, a man, deceased on the living room floor from an apparent gunshot wound. According to police, further evidence revealed that the man did not die by suicide.
Detectives say that they believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.
This case is an active and ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any information about this incident should contact the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6836 or CrimeStoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS.
