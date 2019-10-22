A weak cold front moves in late on Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Well here we are in late October and highs have been feeling more like August. That continues on Tuesday with a heat index in the upper 90′s to near 100.
We will see SW flow out ahead of a rather weak cold front. This SW flow will keep the humidity rather high throughout the day. As the front moves through late in the day we can expect to see a few scattered showers mainly inland at first moving NE toward the other coast.
There will be a few showers and an isolated t-storm possible with the actual cold front passage later on Tuesday. The rain chance is not all that high at 30%.
One thing we will see is that this front will move through and will switch winds around to the NW to N overnight and bring in some slightly cooler air and much drier air for your Wednesday.
Wednesday should be nice with generally mostly sunny skies and feeling quite comfortable with lower humidity behind the front. This little cool down won’t be around for long as winds will quickly switch around to the east as early as Thursday morning and bring the temperatures back up well above average on Thursday with highs nearing 90 once again.
Another cold front moves close on Friday but unfortunately it loses a lot of energy as it gets close and pulls up stationary with the much cooler weather staying well to our north.
This front will bring an increase in cloudiness on Friday along with a 40% chance for a few passing showers. This rain chance stays at 40% on Saturday with variable cloudiness.
Sunday the rain chances looks to lessen just a little but the clouds should stick around as the fading front will be the catalyst for a chance for a few showers.
