Video shows man making off with Halloween decoration in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three homeowners in Manatee County woke up to discover someone had made off with their Halloween decorations in the night and surveillance video revealed it wasn’t a ghost, ghoul or goblin.
The sheriff’s office says on Tuesday, October 15, between 9:50pm and 10:15pm, a man went to three homes in the Willow Walk subdivision in Palmetto and stole the decorations. The man is described as tall and thin and he can be seen in the video above.
If you recognize him, you’re asked to put his end to his tricks and give deputies a treat. He’s wanted for petit theft.
Anyone with information should call detectives at 941-747-3011.
