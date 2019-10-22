Sarasota man sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting young girl

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 47-year-old Sarasota man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 12 years old.
According to police reports, the girl came forward about what happened to her after a family member found a private journal entry that the child had written that detailed the sexual abuse by Jonathan Raucci.
Police say that the girl detailed the abuse during a forensic interview at the Child Protection Center in March. She told investigators it happened while she was trying to sleep and that she had to forcefully push Raucci away as he touched her genitals.
The girl’s family member met with Raucci in April, who repeatedly blamed the girl and accused her of being sexually aggressive towards him, but admitted touching the girl, sending her an explicit photo and giving her marijuana. Police had given the family member a recording device to document the meeting and Raucci was arrested afterwards.
After serving his sentence, Raucci will be supervised by the Department of Corrections on sex offender probation for the remainder of his life and he will be required to wear an ankle bracelet so he can always be monitored.
