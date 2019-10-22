Sarasota County daycare worker takes plea deal over child abuse

SOUTH VENICE (WWSB) - A former daycare worker has taken a plea deal for felony battery on a child at a daycare in Sarasota County.
Jamie Smithmyer, 26, will be on probation for 24 months after pleading guilty. She was arrested in February after video showed Smithmyer being very aggressive with some of the young children at the Manasota Beach Early Learning Center in South Venice.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office released this video:
Smithmyer is seen dragging and carrying three toddlers by the arms and forcefully pushing them to the floor. The sheriff’s office says a parent first spotted the abuse while watching surveillance video at the school.
“It’s really thanks to the Good Samaritan who saw this and brought it to the attention of the director and then also brought it to the attention of law enforcement, so we were really able to act quickly,” said Kaitlyn Perez, a spokesperson for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Smithmyer was immediately fired from her job.
