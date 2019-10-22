Recipe: Pistachio Crusted Lamb from Pier 22

Combine Breadcrumbs, olive oil, rosemary and pistachios in a small mixing bowl. Use a spoon to spread the Dijon mustard on the top of the lamb being careful to keep the bones clean. Spread the bread crumb mixture evenly and completely over the Dijon coating so you do not see any Dijon peeking through. Place on tray and in the oven at 400 degrees until desired temperature is achieved. 10 minutes for Rare and 20 min for well done.