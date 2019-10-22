Recipe: Boojee Atlantic Rim Shrimp Scampi from Birdrock Taco Shack

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - BIRDROCK taco shack
Boojee Atlantic Rim Shrimp Scampi
Serves 4
2 Zucchini medium thin sliced lengthwise on mandolin
Appx. 1 lb. Shrimp large size 26/30 to 16-20 peeled and deveined
4 oz. chickpeas
Peeled and chopped ginger 2 teaspoons
Serrano peppers chopped fine 2
Garlic 4 cloves smashed with ginger
2 oz. pistachio oil
1 oz. unsalted butter
Juice of 1 lime
Pomegranate pop seeds on top
2 oz. pistachio nut sprinkled on top
Fresh cilantro sprinkled on top
Heat sauté pan add butter & oil add ginger, garlic & peppers, toss, add shrimp toss cook 1 minute add chickpeas then zucchini, toss 30 seconds pull from heat.
Bowl it squeeze lime, add pomegranate seeds, pistachio & cilantro …. eat
