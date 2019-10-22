Recipe: Boojee Atlantic Rim Shrimp Scampi from Birdrock Taco Shack

We Make a Unique Shrimp Scampi from Birdrock Taco Shack | Suncoast View
October 22, 2019 at 5:14 PM EDT - Updated October 22 at 5:14 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - BIRDROCK taco shack

Boojee Atlantic Rim Shrimp Scampi

Serves 4

2 Zucchini medium thin sliced lengthwise on mandolin

Appx. 1 lb. Shrimp large size 26/30 to 16-20 peeled and deveined

4 oz. chickpeas

Peeled and chopped ginger 2 teaspoons

Serrano peppers chopped fine 2

Garlic 4 cloves smashed with ginger

2 oz. pistachio oil

1 oz. unsalted butter

Juice of 1 lime

Pomegranate pop seeds on top

2 oz. pistachio nut sprinkled on top

Fresh cilantro sprinkled on top

Heat sauté pan add butter & oil add ginger, garlic & peppers, toss, add shrimp toss cook 1 minute add chickpeas then zucchini, toss 30 seconds pull from heat.

Bowl it squeeze lime, add pomegranate seeds, pistachio & cilantro …. eat

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.