Operation SURGE in Sarasota leads to 95 arrests in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department along with other law enforcement units have arrested 95 people in connection to an operation surge in Sarasota.
Police say that a total of 109 individuals were involved in the illegal possession or sale of firearms and/or illegal narcotics which happened between January 2019 and September 2019 during Operation SURGE.
One person qualified for Drug Market Intervention (DMI)m which is no prosecution or deferred prosecution based on their successful participation in the DMI program.
Police say that 108 individuals have a combined 2,561 previous charges which have resulted into 687 felony convictions. 26 of these people had 10 or more prior felony convictions each.
Six of these people have already been indicted by Grand Jury and will be prosecuted in the federal system.
According to police, they are still looking for 11 individuals who are wanted. Those people are:
· 46-year-old J. Oliver Fort
· 56-year-old Robert Hicks
· 33-year-old Bobby Hudson
· 28-year-old Reshond Keno
· 29-year-old Tammy Lilley
· 38-year-old Renardo McCray
· 57-year-old Susan Rice
· 41-year-old Barbara Schnurr
· 21-year-old Natron Sellers
· 27-year-old Jaron Sheppard
· 27-year-old DeMario Thomas
