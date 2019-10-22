North Port PD to hold digital defense class

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) -North Port Police Department will host a public meeting to teach parents about the latest dangers that kids are facing online.
The digital defense meeting will take place Tuesday, October 22nd from 6-7:30 p.m. at The Morgan Family Community Center in North Port. The event is free and open to the public.
Police will talk about some of the issues kids are facing online ranging from cyber bullying, sexting, and how predators reach out to kids.
North Port Police Department's Public Information Officer, Josh Taylor, said parents should be aware of all of the apps their kids are using on their devices, not just social media apps. If there is a chat feature, like many gaming apps have, kids could still be at risk of predators contacting them.
"Unfortunately there's a lot of weirdos out there who might be posing as other children, or just trying to get in to having a conversation with children. So that's always a risk. So I think parents need to be diligent in all of the apps that children are using because it might not be those ones that we typically think of," Taylor said.
Some apps that aren’t as popular that parents should be aware of include Plenty of Fish, Best Secret Folder, Hily, and Monkey.
