New parking garage officially opened in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Here’s some good news for drivers, the Bradenton Parking Garage is finally open.
As of Saturday morning, the garage located along 3rd Avenue and 10th Street didn’t have cones blocking the entrance ramp.
The parking garage was delayed because of issues surrounding the sidewalk which they say could have been unsafe.
The garage has four floors and 500 spaces.
The first floor, however, is reserved for the Mariott Springhill Suites Parking.
“We want this garage to be part of the vision of all of downtown as a fun place to live, work, shop, play and you need a place to park for all of that,” Jeannie Roberts, Communications Coordinator of the City of Bradenton said.
The parking garage is open 24 hours and it will be free to the public until at least the end of the year.
