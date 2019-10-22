Manatee County looking to renovate an elementary school in the district

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There might be changes underway at a Manatee County School. The school district is looking for ways to improve Gene Witt Elementary, and that is causing some concerns among parents.
The Manatee County School District will decide eventually if Witt Elementary will be renovated or tore down to rebuild a brand new school.
School officials told ABC7 they are just in the early stages. They say the school was built about 25 years ago and they believe the school needs improvements with one of them being the roof.
First, they have to reach out to the state about this request. If they decide to move forward with rebuilding the school.
Once that request is approved, they will begin their procedure to rebuild the school.
“The main thing for our parents to know right now is no decision has been made," Michael Barber, the Manatee County Schools Director of Communications said. "We’re just exploring all the options. There’s still plenty of time to have input into the decision. Our school board is still evaluating all the options that are available and the main point is no decisions have been made.”
They say once a decision has been made, they will let all parents know about it, and what plans they will take.
