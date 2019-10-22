Hospital staff count over 50 bruises on 13-month-old child, Sarasota man arrested

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been arrested after deputies say he physically abused a 13-month-old child.
William Murphy, 42, was arrested Sunday and charged with child abuse.
The sheriff's office says a staff member at Sarasota Memorial Hospital alerted them after medical personnel found bruising to the victim's scalp, head, ears, neck and cheek.
Staff found 38 bruises on the victim’s head, 19 bruises on the victim’s right forearm and fingers, 14 bruises on the victim’s abdomen and an abrasion to the victim’s tongue, as well as bruising and redness to the victim’s genital area. Staff found some of the bruising was consistent with compression injuries.
Deputies spoke with the victim's mother, who said Murphy watched her children the night before while she was at work. She said she noticed bruising on her child when she returned around 11:30pm but Murphy denied injuring the child.
Deputies accompanied by a Department of Children and Families investigator spoke with the victim’s 5-year-old sibling, who told them that Murphy dropped and kicked the 13-month-old child.
Investigators say Murphy denied abusing the child, but the sheriff's office says there was no one else in the home and he was solely responsible for the children's care.
Murphy was arrested around 8am on Sunday. He has since been released on a $25,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.