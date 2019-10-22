Cold front to bring cooler and drier air on Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Finally a little taste of fall on Wednesday as temperatures will fall into the upper 60′s away from the water and low 70′s on the beaches.
A cold front will sweep through the area by sunrise Wednesday this will switch the winds around to the N and NE through much of the day. This will usher in some much cooler and drier air our way for at at least one day.
Wednesday morning will feel much more comfortable than it was on Tuesday when the feels like temperature was 90 degrees at 8 a.m.
Look for plenty of sunshine on Wednesday with a nice comfortable high of 85 degrees which is normal for this time of year.
It will be breezy on Wednesday with winds out of the NE to E at 15-20 mph. Those winds will switch around to the east on Thursday and this will begin the warming trend once again with a high on Thursday nearing 90 degrees again.
A weak cold front moves over the weekend and becomes stationary over Central Florida. It is along this front that we will see some energy move now and again which will keep our skies somewhat cloudy at times with a chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm both Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80′s on both Saturday and Sunday with fairly high humidity.
