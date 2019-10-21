28-year-old man arrested for allegedly selling narcotics in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly selling narcotics in Manatee County.
Deputies say that over the past couple of weeks detectives have been investigating Tremayne Williamson for selling fentanyl and on Friday he was arrested after a search warrant was executed at an apartment home at the 900th block of 66th Avenue West.
Williamson, who is already a convicted felon, has been charged with possession of marijuana, possession of oxycodone with intent to sell, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in heroin, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of MDMA.
He is also being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
Deputies say that they seized the following from the apartment home: 67.4 grams of marijuana, 7.3 grams of oxycodone, 33.3 grams of fentanyl, 4 grams of heroin, 3.7 grams of MDMA, and two firearms.
