8-year-old girl missing in Bradenton
Deputies searching for missing 8 year old (Source: Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff | October 21, 2019 at 2:09 PM EDT - Updated October 21 at 2:36 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Bradenton are looking for a missing 8-year-old girl.

Zhan’e Jenkins was last seen leaving her home on the 2900 block of 7th Avenue East around 11:30am on Monday. She has not been seen since.

Jenkins was last seen wearing a white shirt, unknown bottoms, and a pink headband. She is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs around 50 pounds.

No further information was provided by Bradenton Police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Bradenton Police at 941-932-9300 or call 911.

