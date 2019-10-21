8-year-old girl missing in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Bradenton are looking for a missing 8-year-old girl.
Zhan’e Jenkins was last seen leaving her home on the 2900 block of 7th Avenue East around 11:30am on Monday. She has not been seen since.
Jenkins was last seen wearing a white shirt, unknown bottoms, and a pink headband. She is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs around 50 pounds.
No further information was provided by Bradenton Police.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Bradenton Police at 941-932-9300 or call 911.
