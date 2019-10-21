Venice Pub Mourns Loss of Worker, Collects Donations in her Memory

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Last Thursday night, a 22-year-old Venice woman was killed in a fiery single-car crash on I-75. According to The Florida Highway Patrol, Heather Druckenmiller lost control off her car, veered of the highway and hit a tree. Now, her coworkers and friends are coming together to help her memory live on.
Heather was a waitress at the British Open Pub in Venice for the last three years. The restaurant’s owner says Heather was a ray of sunshine and was always trying to better her community. That’s why in her honor, they’ve made a small memorial outside of the pub with sunflowers and a donation box with her name. All the money raised within the next month will be given to two local charities – The Cat Depot and Fairytail Endings.
“We wanted to make sure that her life lived on even after she didn’t. We just started talking about the number one thing that she loved which was animals, and it was a no brainer. We just knew that would be a beautiful way to reach out and make a difference in her name, and if she could save just one kitty - that would make her world,” Kelly Olliver, the owner of British Open Pub, told us.
The collection box will be outside of the British Open Pub during their business hours which are 11 am to 10 pm every day.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.