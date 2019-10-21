Saturday’s storm causes some headaches on the Suncoast

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Mother Nature making her presence known Saturday on the Suncoast, all thanks to Tropical Storm Nestor. From the pounding surf on Lido Beach to a flooded roadway in Venice forcing the closure of Harbor Drive South just north of Caspersen Beach. This was a storm residents were taking seriously.
“Just a lot of wind, rain, I think we all got woken up last night with the alarms going off because of the tornado warnings and just a lot of high water,” said Andrew Simmonds, a Venice resident.
The strong winds and rough surf shut down the popular South Jetty in Venice. People telling us they haven’t seen the waves this rough in a long time. Tornado warnings and watches all across the Suncoast most of the morning including all the way down to North Port around the Warm Mineral Springs area. Some residents tell us even though we weren’t getting a direct hit from this storm, it’s always nerve wracking.
“As long as your safe, your family is safe that’s all that matters, you know but it’s scary, it is,” said Michelle Casasanta, a Venice resident.
Officials we talked with from a few of the different cities across the Suncoast mentioned there wasn’t any significant damage from this storm, but there was lots of localized flooding and issues with some of the power lines which caused sporadic outages.
“Coming from the Midwest, I’m not used to tornadoes being out here in Florida, I mean we get them out in the Midwest but to hear about tornadoes down here it’s kind of crazy," said Simmonds. "It’s more like hurricanes that are synonymous around here.”
