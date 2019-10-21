Repairs coming to State Road 72 in eastern Sarasota County before the end of the year

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a very bumpy ride for motorists on State Road 72 in eastern Sarasota County between Sidell Road and the DeSoto County line. The condition of the road is beat up in many spots which also includes some potholes. The Florida Department of Transportation says a lot of things could have contributed to those conditions.
“It could be of course normal wear and tear of vehicles going over, weather and heat and cool sometimes has an effect," said Brian Rick, Spokesperson for FDOT. "But also there might have been a situation that occurred where a vehicle carrying something caused some additional stress on the road.”
FDOT says they are aware of the situation and will have this road repaired soon. When the work happens they will go down to one lane, so motorists can expect some delays.
“What they actually have to do is milling and resurfacing, in plain English, it’s repaving the road,” said Rick.
FDOT officials say the road is safe but they are urging drivers to be extra careful when driving in that area. They tell us the road will be repaired before the end of the year.
