New tariffs will increase price of many items, including wine and cheese

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People purchasing wine here in the United States, mainly French wines, may soon have to shell out more money, and it’s going to be harder for places like the popular Michael’s Wine Cellar in Sarasota.
New tariffs of 25 percent are now in effect for many European Union goods, including wine.
“Everything we buy going forward in the next couple of months will have likely $25 added to every $100 worth of product we buy,” said Sean King, Wine Director for Michael’s Wine Cellar. “And the wine and cheese business their margins are thin, so it’s a challenge to be able to sell these wines.”
For Michael’s, where their wines range in price from around $13 to $5000, they are planning to split the extra cost with their customers. President Trump imposing these new tariffs to try and recoup damages of $7.5 billion from what is being called unfair subsidies given to an airplane manufacturer.
Carla Smith is a wine lover from Englewood.
“I think that’s quite a bit to begin with, I don’t have all the reasoning behind it," said Smith. "I think wine is a luxury so maybe it would reduce the wine I drink.”
These tariffs are mainly focused on France, Germany, Spain and the UK.
At Michael’s, which is connected to the Michael’s On East restaurant, a lot of the delicious cheeses will also be affected. As for their wines, it’s left them trying to decide what to do.
“Moving forward we have to rethink what we’re doing for the next year and all the Bordeaux we’ve already purchased," said King. "And whether we’re going to bring it now or wait and hopes that the tariff’s will be rescinded.”
