Money saving Monday: How to save on your cell phone bill

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Monthly cell phone bills can add up. But, according to Nerd Wallet’s website there’s a few things you can do to save money on your bill each month.
The first thing they recommend to do is sign up for automatic payments. Most providers will take between five and ten dollars off your bill if you do choose the automatic payment option.
The second tip is to switch to a prepaid carrier. Doing so will allow you to get more Gigabytes for a fraction of the price.
Nerd Wallet also recommends that people see if they are eligible for discounts. Students, government employees, current and retired service members, and even certain company employees get discounts on their cell phone bill through different carriers. To check if you're eligible call your provider or go to their store and ask what their discount qualifications are.
Lastly, they recommend to wait until you absolutely have to before upgrading your phone. Most phones can last longer than the two year plans that most carriers offer. Keeping a phone after it’s paid off can save you a lot of money, whereas buying the latest version of the phone can add anywhere from $20 -$40 a month to your bill.
