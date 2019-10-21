GRAPHIC: Police in Florida remove 3 kids, 245 animals from ‘deplorable’ home

EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police say they’ve removed three children and 245 animals from a Florida home following a wellness check.
Edgewater police said in a news release that it was "immediately evident neither the children, nor the animals were being cared for properly" when officers arrived at the home on Royal Palm Drive on Sunday.
Police said the children, all girls ages 8, 9, and 10, were living at the home with three adults. Investigators found rotting food, animal feces and urine throughout the home, and a dead guinea pig in a cage.
The three adults will be charged with three counts of child abuse and 66 counts of animal cruelty.
State officials placed the children with relatives. Edgewater police are accepting donations for the children.
The animals included:
- Dogs: 4
- Cats: 2
- Guinea Pigs: 9 plus 1 deceased
- Rabbits: 12
- Hamsters: 4
- Sugar Gliders: 10
- Birds: 14
- Gecko: 1
- Tortoise: 1
- Hedge Hog: 1
- Bearded Dragons: 7
- Leopard Spotted Gecko: 1
- Mice: 95
- Rats: 60 adults 23 babies
They were taken to the Edgewater Animal Shelter, which is accepting donations to help care for the animals.
Copyright Associated Press 2019. All rights reserved.