SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Summer-like weather returns for a few days. High pressure brings clear skies and slightly-warmer than seasonal temperatures for a few days. Mainly sunny skies heading into the first few days of the week with highs near 88 for much of the week. Afternoon rain chances increase slightly between 30 and 40% in the afternoons. Next weekend afternoon highs cool slightly to more seasonal values.