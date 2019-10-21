First Alert Weather: Higher humidity with a slight rain chance today and a mid-week cool front

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A week warm front will lift north today as we develop a south wind today will increase our humidity and bring only a very slight chance for showers. Morning clouds will give way to a partly cloudy window this morning and early afternoon before clouds return later in the day as the sea breeze forms. With the afternoon humidity and sea-breeze forming, we will have about a 30% chance for a fast passing shower in mostly inland locations. The next cool front will approach by Tuesday evening.
Once the next cool front moves past we will see a taste of cooler and less humid weather for Wednesday. It will be dry and lower in humidity for about twenty-four hours before the humidity and rain chances return. The weather will then remain humid and sum what unsettled with a slight rain chance each day as we wait for the next cool front.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.