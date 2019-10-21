First Alert Traffic: All southbound lanes closed on U.S. 41 at Hillview following a traffic crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department officers are on scene of a vehicle crash that occurred at Hyde Park and U.S. 41.
There were three vehicles involved in the crash and two people have been transported to a hospital and one is a trauma alert.
The crash is currently under investigation and all southbound lanes of U.S. 41 have been closed down in the area.
All drivers in the area or headed to the area should find an alternate route.
