Couple from Manatee County killed in plane crash in North Carolina

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A plane that crashed in North Carolina Sunday night, leaving no survivors, was carrying two people from Manatee County.
Dr. Harvey Partridge and his wife, Patricia Partridge, both 72, were from Terra Ceia. Their Piper PA-32 crashed Sunday around 7:25pm while approaching the Raleigh-Durham International Airport after it disappeared from radar.
The crash site and remains of the plane were located by grounds crew around 10am on Monday near the Reedy Creek Multi-Use Trail in William B. Umstead State Park. The Partridges were the only two on board and there were no survivors.
“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the Partridges,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “I want to thank our mutual aid partners for their collaborative effort throughout this difficult event.”
First responders are still examining the site of the crash and the National Transportation Safety Board has sent in an investigator from its Virginia regional office.
The Partridge Animal Hospital in St. Petersburg confirmed that Dr. Patridge, who founded the hospital in 1978, was killed in the crash.
The hospital says he owned the plane and was an experienced pilot.
In a statement on Facebook, the hospital wrote, "Dr. Partridge was a truly wonderful doctor and advocate for animals, and he and his wife will be terribly missed by our staff and clients. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, and we appreciate your understanding during this difficult time."
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.