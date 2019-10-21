Three-car crash closed all southbound lanes of U.S. 41 for hours

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A three-car crash on U.S. 41 left motorists seeking other routes for hours in Sarasota.
It happened around 10:30am Monday at U.S. 41 and Clematis, which is near U.S. 41 and Hillview, where Sarasota Memorial Hospital is located.
Two people were taken to the hospital, including one by trauma alert.
All southbound lanes were shut down for hours and traffic was diverted to other roadways. The roadway has since re-opened.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.